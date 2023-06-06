Mayor Eric Adams calls on state Legislature to pass bills he says will help create affordable housing

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke with CBS News New York this morning about the issues.

We asked him about the asylum seeker crisis and other topics, like affordable housing.

He is asking the state Legislature to pass a series of bills that allow the city to build more housing.

"Oftentimes, New Yorkers are asking the question of, 'Why isn't there more housing in the city that's affordable?' without understanding feeding that pipeline and incentivizing the building and building higher and more units -- it comes from Albany," he said. "New York City is really a creature of Albany. Inactions or actions in Albany will really impact our city.

"We've done some great things with the Albany leadership this year, but housing is a place that we really must move forward," he added. "We have a few days left, we're asking for them to get these bills on the floor that would incentivize housing, allow us to building higher, so we can deal with this crisis we're facing."

He also spoke about opening the hangar at JFK Airport, and responded to a new report that raised concerns about the NYPD's Neighborhood Safety Teams.

Watch his full interview above for more.