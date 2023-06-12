Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams makes announcement about Summer Streets program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC officials announce expansion of Summer Streets
NYC officials announce expansion of Summer Streets 19:50

NEW YORK -- New York City officials made an announcement about the city's Summer Streets program Monday. 

Mayor Eric Adams was joined by the Department of Transportation commissioner and Brooklyn borough president at 10 a.m. in Long Island City, Queens. 

NYC officials announce expansion of Summer Streets 19:50

Summer Streets closes several blocks around the city to vehicles, creating more outdoor space on Saturdays.

Watch their full remarks in the video above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.