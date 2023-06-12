Mayor Eric Adams makes announcement about Summer Streets program
NEW YORK -- New York City officials made an announcement about the city's Summer Streets program Monday.
Mayor Eric Adams was joined by the Department of Transportation commissioner and Brooklyn borough president at 10 a.m. in Long Island City, Queens.
Summer Streets closes several blocks around the city to vehicles, creating more outdoor space on Saturdays.
Watch their full remarks in the video above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.