Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Washington Heights woman

A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to the murder of a Washington Heights woman.

Tiliek Thompson, 41, is accused of killing Lovay Williams, 27, who was found dead inside her apartment on West 156th Street on Sept. 6.

According to police, a relative called 911 to request a wellness check. Police sources say when officers arrived at the apartment, Williams' 5-year-old daughter answered the door.

Officers found Williams unconscious and unresponsive on her bed with trauma to the face and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson is facing a slew of charges, including murder, strangulation, petit larceny, child abandonment and act in manner injury to a child.

Police have not released further details about the murder or any information on a potential motive.