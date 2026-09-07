Woman found dead inside Washington Heights apartment during wellness check. Here's what we know.

The NYPD has identified a woman found dead in her Washington Heights apartment with her child left inside.

Officers made the discovery Sunday after police say they were asked to perform a wellness check.

Investigators on Monday were in and out of the apartment at 535 W. 156th St., where police say 27-year-old Lovay Williams lived and was found dead the day before.

Police sources say her 5-year-old daughter answered the door Sunday afternoon when police arrived.

"It's sad for the family, especially the little girl," neighbor Luz Perez said. "She was very to herself and her little girl was always with her."

Police say a relative of Williams asked police to perform a wellness check. When they arrived they found Williams' body on a bed with trauma to her face and neck.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but they are still waiting for medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Police sources say the child told police her mother lived with a roommate.

Neighbors in the building say they were unfamiliar with anyone else living there and pointed out Williams lived in close proximity to the front door of the building.

"They always played music in the apartment, so it was loud in there. A lot of music. You could hear the tv going," Perez said.

"Occasionally, when I walked past, you'd hear loud music or sometimes arguing, but that's it," Jim Aiken added.

A neighbor security video from the building shows a man coming and going from the apartment Sunday morning.

"Left with a bunch of trash bags full of stuff," the neighbor said.

Other residents on the block were shocked.

"For the most part, this has been a very quiet quiet neighborhood. We're very familiar with each other," Anthony Sanchez said.