75-year-old woman suffers fractured shoulder after unprovoked assault in Washington Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman was injured after an unprovoked assault in Washington Heights.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 75-year-old woman was walking near Broadway and West 168th Street when someone approached her from behind and struck her in the shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground. The stranger then ran off.

The woman walked down the street to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a fractured shoulder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 16, 2022 / 11:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

