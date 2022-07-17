75-year-old woman suffers fractured shoulder after unprovoked assault in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - A woman was injured after an unprovoked assault in Washington Heights.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 75-year-old woman was walking near Broadway and West 168th Street when someone approached her from behind and struck her in the shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground. The stranger then ran off.

The woman walked down the street to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a fractured shoulder.

