Yorktown woman charged after striking 6 pedestrians, crashing into Washington Heights funeral home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The driver of a stolen car who struck several pedestrians in Washington Heights on Wednesday is facing charges.

Police say a 43-year-old Yorktown woman lost control of the car.

She then jumped the curb and hit six pedestrians before slamming into a funeral home.

Two children were among those injured, but they are expected to be OK.

The driver is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property and driving without a license.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

