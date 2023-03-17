Yorktown woman charged after striking 6 pedestrians, crashing into Washington Heights funeral home
NEW YORK -- The driver of a stolen car who struck several pedestrians in Washington Heights on Wednesday is facing charges.
Police say a 43-year-old Yorktown woman lost control of the car.
She then jumped the curb and hit six pedestrians before slamming into a funeral home.
READ MORE: 6 injured after car jumps curb and hits funeral home in Washington Heights
Two children were among those injured, but they are expected to be OK.
The driver is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property and driving without a license.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.