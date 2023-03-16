6 injured after car jumps curb and hits funeral home in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a driver lost control and hit six people before hitting a building in Washington Heights.

Cops were guarding what was still an active scene on the sidewalk on Broadway near 190th Street on Wednesday night.

The car hit a funeral home with such force it caused a wall to cave in and crack.

Just imagine being in between the car and the wall and CBS2 was told that was the situation for at least two little girls, who are each just 3 years old. Police say the car jumped the curb at around 6 p.m., hitting the pedestrians before crashing into RG Ortiz Funeral Home.

"The car, when it hit the wall the engine was keep going, like accelerating like 60 mph," a witness named Gus said.

Police say at first the female driver ran away, but then returned to the scene and was placed into custody. The two children have minor injuries to their face and were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD said four adults suffered leg injuries. They are also listed in stable condition.

A witness gave CBS2 video showing the panic just moments after the crash and the car still smoking. Good Samaritans tried to help those injured.

"The children, they got blood on their mouth," Gus said. "The men went under the car. After he got hit, he went under the car and they pull him out."

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control. There was no immediate word on whether the driver will face charges.