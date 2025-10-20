Serious crash in Wanaque, N.J. causes delayed opening for entire school district

A serious crash in Wanaque, New Jersey shut down a busy roadway Sunday, and it's causing a delayed opening for schools Monday.

A section of Ringwood Avenue was closed for more than eight hours overnight as crews worked to clear the crash scene. It finally reopened early Monday.

Wanaque schools operating with delayed opening

The school district posted a message online saying all schools will have a 90-minute delayed opening Monday because of the cleanup.

"I apologize for the late hour of this message, but due to a serious accident in front of Haskell Elementary School, the police have asked us to delay the start of school tomorrow, Monday, for the entire district," the message read in part.

Students in grades K-8 are expected to arrive by 10:15 a.m. Monday. Preschoolers should arrive for the morning session at 10:30 a.m., followed by the afternoon session at 1:15 p.m.

School officials said they would continue to share updates in the event that schools needed to be canceled entirely.

Multiple vehicles towed away from Ringwood Ave. crash

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the busy roadway that runs through a predominantly residential neighborhood.

"They need to get it under control, it's dangerous for the kids," said one man who lives along Ringwood Ave.

Video captured the aftermath, showing debris from multiple vehicles scattered across the roadway.

Tow trucks removed at least four cars that appeared to be crushed and crumbled.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities.

Wanaque is located in Passaic County, between Ringwood and Pompton Lakes.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.