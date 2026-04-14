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Search on for suspect in No. 4 train stabbing in Lower Manhattan

By
Jeff Capellini
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Jeff Capellini has been digital producer at CBS New York for 20 years. He previously worked for The Associated Press and several newspapers.
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Jeff Capellini,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

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The NYPD is searching for a suspect following a stabbing on a subway train in Lower Manhattan.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by a fellow passenger during an attempted robbery on a southbound No. 4 train just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The train was stopped and held at the Wall Street station, police sources said.

The suspect, described as possibly a teenager, fled the train toward the street. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police sources said.

The NYPD said 2025 was the safest year in the New York City subway system since 2009, outside of the pandemic. Overall, subway crime is down 1.5% so far this year, the NYPD said. Felony assaults are down 5.5% year-to-date, according to the NYPD. 

An additional 175 police officers have recently been added to the subway system daily. 

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