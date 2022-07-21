Volunteers help fill backpacks with school supplies for children in New York City homeless shelters
NEW YORK -- Summer is not over yet, but a local nonprofit is already thinking ahead to help children in need.
Volunteers of America-Greater New York and the delivery service Shipt partnered for an initiative to help pack and donate 500 backpacks with school supplies.
Volunteers in Lower Manhattan helped fill the backpacks while kids could enjoy activities, games and food.
This was in support of VOA-GNY's "Operation Backpack," a campaign that provides backpacks and school supplies to students living in city homeless shelters.
