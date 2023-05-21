Watch CBS News
Vigil to be held Sunday night in memory of Norelis Mendoza, found dead in Bayonne

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil is being held Sunday night in memory of a New Jersey woman found dead in Bayonne.

The family of Norelis Mendoza Is expected to gather in front of her mother's Jersey City home. That's where Mendoza was last seen alive, before being reported missing on Mother's Day.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of Gregory Mallard in connection with the death.

According to Mendoza's family, Mallard is the father of her two children.

CBS New York Team
May 21, 2023

