Gregory Mallard charged in murder of Jersey City mother Norelis Mendoza

BAYONNE, N.J. -- An arrest has been made after a missing mother of two was found dead in Bayonne.

Gregory Mallard, of Jersey City, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza.

Family members tell CBS2 Mallard is the father of both of Mendoza's young daughters.

She was reported missing by her family on Mother's Day, and her body was found Wednesday in a wooded area off Route 440.

Mendoza's cousin posted on social media that he's grateful for the arrest and the outpouring of support.

"So happy right now, man. I'm happy for that family, happy for those children, man. Thank you for everybody that was involved, man," Geovanni Molina said.

Prosecutors say Mendoza's death is being investigated as a case of domestic violence.

A candlelight vigil is being organized for her family Sunday night.