Vigil held in Asbury Park to remember victims of Colorado nightclub shooting

Vigil in Asbury Park to remember victims of Colorado nightclub shooting

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- People came together in Asbury Park on Monday for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Colorado.

Residents and LGBTQ activists gathered at the QSpot Community Center.

They said they need more than thoughts and prayers.

"Well in my particular case, I happen to be LGBT and Jewish. And both of those identities have been under attack a lot by lots of groups, including lots of elected officials around the country, especially LGBT community. And those words matter," said Bob Zuckerman.

The LGBTQ community has been vital to rejuvenating Asbury Park over the last 20 years.

City leaders said there will be an increased police presence at certain establishments as a precaution.