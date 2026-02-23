Video shows large crowd throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park

The Police Benevolent Association is calling for arrests and charges after a group of people were captured on video throwing snowballs at NYPD officers on Monday in a Lower Manhattan park.

The incident happened during a planned meet up for a snowball fight in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village.

The footage shows officers followed and taunted by the group as they walked to their police van.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch took to social media to denounce what happened, saying, in part, "The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter."

Added Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, "This is disgraceful. @NYCMayor and every elected official in our city should denounce this juvenile attack on our #NYPD. Back the blue and hold those who disrespect them accountable."

CBS News New York reached out to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office, but did not immediately hear back.