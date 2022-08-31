Video showing NYPD officer appearing to punch woman during arrest of acquaintance prompts calls for probe

NEW YORK -- Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral. It has almost 30,000 views on social media.

And now residents are calling for an investigation into the NYPD, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday.

The footage shows a chaotic arrest that gets even more chaotic after the woman in the frame, identified as 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronts an officer as he is arresting a man Crum reportedly knows.

The woman engages the officer and appears to slap him, and he responds with what looks like a wallop of a punch, causing her to fall backwards on to pavement.

She is then seen getting picked up off the ground and taken into custody.

"He cold knocked her out. He's no better than the people who is knocking people out in the street," Crum's grandmother told CBS2's Dave Carlin.

Crum's mother, who asked CBS2 not use her name and who did make public comments, sobbed as she stood next to the family's lawyer, Jaime Santana Jr.

"The officer involved in this case was approximately three times her body weight and size," Santana said. "This was unnecessary and it's unacceptable. This has to stop."

The incident happened on West 136th Street on Tuesday at around 5 p.m.

NYPD sources tell CBS2 there will be an investigation, but added the officer's actions appear justified. The initial arrest was in a case of attempted murder and police say the suspect, 22-year-old Elvin James, allegedly had a loaded gun at the time.

Crum is charged with assault on an officer, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

CBS2 had the video looked at by Keith Taylor, a professor in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College. When he was with the NYPD, he supervised Internal Affairs, Missing Persons, and more. He called what was seen on the footage, "Awful but lawful," adding, "She's actively engaging, which in this case is assaulting the officer. He responds in kind. We need to let the investigators do their job and see all the additional information."

Additional video, including officer body cameras, will be part of the investigation, Carlin reported. As for Crum, her arraignment is expected sometime Wednesday night.