Victorian Flatbush neighbors push back after NYC landmarks only part of their neighborhood

Neighbors in Brooklyn's Victorian Flatbush are expressing frustration after New York City designated only part of their area as a historic district, a decision they say jeopardizes the character of their streets and splits a unified community.

Janice Hamann has lived in her Victorian home on Westminster Road for 38 years.

"We came here because of the history and the architecture, culture and the community," she said.

She said she treasures the home's original elements, noting a piece of stained glass from 1897.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) created a historic district for Beverley Square West in Brooklyn but left out Westminster and Stratford Roads. CBS News New York

Despite years of advocacy, Hamann and others learned that the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) created a historic district for Beverley Square West but left out Westminster and Stratford roads. The newly designated district includes 118 homes built between 1894 and 1910 between Beverley and Cortelyou roads, stretching across Marlborough, Rugby and Argyle roads.

Neighbors argue there is no meaningful difference between the houses included in the district and those left out.

"They are telling us that we have less architectural integrity. And my response to that is, prove it," said homeowner Alice Barrett, who has lived in the neighborhood for 32 years.

Lawrence Becker, a homeowner on Rugby Road whose house is included in the new historic district, said the move creates an unnecessary divide.

"The Victorian Society of New York says it, the Historical Society says it, and they've all argued for the inclusion of these two blocks," he said.

Residents said they worry the excluded streets will be more vulnerable to rapid development. Barrett pointed to a nearby example along Courtelyou, saying, "Up until a couple of years ago, this [building] was a single-family home."

In a statement, an LPC spokesperson responded, saying:

"The new Beverley Square West and Ditmas Park West Historic Districts contain the strongest architecture and most cohesive streetscapes not previously designated in Victorian Flatbush, and best represent the neighborhood's development history and significant architecture."

The spokesperson added that excluded streets had buildings with more alterations, different history and lower-quality architecture.

Hamann disputes that explanation.

"They've used terms like sense of place, which we have absolutely no idea what sense of place is," she said. "They've never come up with actual paper that showed their study and how they determined that our blocks are not as worthy."

Neighbors said they will continue pushing the city to landmark the remaining streets, insisting that the full neighborhood deserves recognition and protection.

