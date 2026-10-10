Victims identified in fatal Bronx chain-reaction crash

The two women killed in a chain-reaction crash in the Bronx that left multiple pedestrians injured Friday afternoon have been identified by police.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Angel Johnson and 57-year-old Robin Kennedy, according to the NYPD.

The crash happened around 2:14 p.m. at the intersection of Allerton and Holland avenues in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

Police said an 81-year-old man driving a white Mercedes-Benz was traveling westbound on Allerton Avenue when he struck Johnson and Kennedy in one crosswalk. Investigators said the driver then continued through a steady red light and struck two additional pedestrians, a 60-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman, in a second crosswalk.

The Mercedes then collided with several vehicles, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles, police said.

Johnson and Kennedy were pronounced dead after being transported to local hospitals, according to authorities.

A neighbor told CBS News New York that three of the women struck were relatives who were often seen walking together in the neighborhood.

"When I heard one of her daughters died, I said, 'Oh my goodness.' She's always with them," the neighbor said.

The neighbor described the family as inseparable.

Police said the 84-year-old pedestrian remained in critical condition Saturday after undergoing surgery. The 60-year-old pedestrian was listed in stable condition.

The 81-year-old driver and an 84-year-old passenger in the Mercedes also suffered injuries and were listed in stable condition, police said. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were also reported to be in stable condition.

No charges have been filed, and the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the crash.