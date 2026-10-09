9 treated after crash involving pedestrians in the Bronx, FDNY says

Emergency responders are on the scene after multiple people were reportedly struck by a vehicle in the Bronx.

The FDNY says they were called at around 2:15 p.m. The caller told them multiple people had been struck at the location near Cruger Avenue and Allerton Avenue.

Emergency responders treated nine people at the scene, including two in critical condition. All the injured have been rushed to area hospitals.

Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles that apparently collided. Airbags could be seen deployed in a third.

Authorities said people should expect road closures and delays and urged people to avoid the area.

"We are aware of a serious vehicle crash in Allerton involving multiple pedestrians. Please avoid this area and use alternate routes. NYPD, FDNY, NYCEM, emergency personnel and first responders are all on the scene. We are praying for all involved," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.