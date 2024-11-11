Veterans' homelessness is at the center of a new initiative in N.J. Here's more on "Bringing Veterans Home."

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- New Jersey leaders on Monday launched a new initiative that aims to eliminate homelessness for veterans.

It's an attempt to curb a major problem in the Garden State.

Watch: Veterans Day brings annual parades and other ceremonies

Acting Gov. Way touts "Bringing Veterans Home" initiative

At a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial & Museum in Holmdel, Acting Gov. Tahesha Way announced the new initiative called "Bringing Veterans Home."

"It will place more than 1,000 homeless New Jersey veterans in stable housing over the next two years. So, yes and amen," Way said.

The program will team veteran service groups up with the state to begin outreach in early 2025.

"It is important that those who sacrifice so much for their fellow Americans never go without secure and stable shelter," Way said.

"It's a first step. That's all it is"

Officials have allocated nearly $31 million in state and federal funding to pay for this initiative and estimate there are 1,164 homeless veterans in New Jersey.

"I'm really, really scandalized that the government hasn't done more to take care of these people from the time they came home," Vietnam veteran Allen Rothman said.

Rothman, who is a volunteer tour guide at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial & Museum, said the new initiative is a long-overdue step forward to protect those who protected us.

"It's a first step. That's all it is. There's still got to be a lot more done," Rothman said.