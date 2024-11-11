Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans' homelessness is at the center of a new initiative in N.J. Here's more on "Bringing Veterans Home."

By Nick Caloway

/ CBS New York

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- New Jersey leaders on Monday launched a new initiative that aims to eliminate homelessness for veterans.

It's an attempt to curb a major problem in the Garden State.

Acting Gov. Way touts "Bringing Veterans Home" initiative

At a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial & Museum in Holmdel, Acting Gov. Tahesha Way announced the new initiative called "Bringing Veterans Home."

"It will place more than 1,000 homeless New Jersey veterans in stable housing over the next two years. So, yes and amen," Way said.

The program will team veteran service groups up with the state to begin outreach in early 2025.

"It is important that those who sacrifice so much for their fellow Americans never go without secure and stable shelter," Way said.

"It's a first step. That's all it is"

Officials have allocated nearly $31 million in state and federal funding to pay for this initiative and estimate there are 1,164 homeless veterans in New Jersey.

"I'm really, really scandalized that the government hasn't done more to take care of these people from the time they came home," Vietnam veteran Allen Rothman said.

Rothman, who is a volunteer tour guide at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial & Museum, said the new initiative is a long-overdue step forward to protect those who protected us.

"It's a first step. That's all it is. There's still got to be a lot more done," Rothman said.

Nick Caloway
0009-nick-caloway-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019. Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.