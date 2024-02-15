Vehicle slams into Bronx building
NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a Bronx home.
It happened Thursday just before 9:30 a.m. at a building at East 214th Street near Barnes Avenue.
Video from the scene shows a significant impact on the first floor of the building, with part of the wall dented inward.
There was no immediate word of any injuries.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.