Vehicle slams into Bronx building

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a Bronx home. 

It happened Thursday just before 9:30 a.m. at a building at East 214th Street near Barnes Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows a significant impact on the first floor of the building, with part of the wall dented inward. 

There was no immediate word of any injuries. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 10:05 AM EST

