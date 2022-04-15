Valerie Owusu, Emmanuel Addae charged with murder of 5-year-old boy on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 5-year-old son last year.

Valerie Owusu, 26, and Emmanuel Addae, 27, were arrested Thursday morning on second-degree murder charges.

Suffolk Count Police say they responded to a home on Leroy Avenue back on April 1, 2021 after some called 911 to report a child was unresponsive and unable to move. The boy was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital.

Police say the autopsy revealed 5-year-old King Owusu suffered blunt force trauma on his body.

Owusu and Addae, who live in Orange, New Jersey, were arraigned Friday morning at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Police are expected to provide more details on the investigation at 11:30 a.m. Watch their press conference live on CBS News New York.