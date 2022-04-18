Taty Castellanos explodes with club-record 4 goals, NYCFC trounces Real Salt Lake

NEW YORK -- Taty Castellanos finally got going on Sunday, scoring his first four goals in MLS play this season as NYCFC cruised to a 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium.

Castellanos, the league's reigning Golden Boot winner after netting 19 goals last season, started his club-record performance with a header in the 9th minute. He then added penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th minutes before banging a turnover off an RSL defender and into the net in the 80th.

Thiago Andrade also scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1).

Back in the New York groove to the tune of six goals 🎶🕺🎥 pic.twitter.com/SlT2j1PTWN — New York City FC (@NYCFC) April 17, 2022

Real Salt Lake (3-2-3) managed 12 totals shots, but NYCFC goalie Sean Johnson stopped all five on net.

NYCFC head coach Ronny Delia said he was extremely pleased with the effort, considering his team was eliminated in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League by Seattle on Wednesday in frustrating fashion.

"It was a great performance," Delia told NYCFC.com. "It wasn't our best performance, I think that was on Wednesday but we didn't score our goals. We did tonight. I'm very impressed by the guys. It was a big dream for everyone to win the Champions League. To get going again and show that kind of commitment and desire to win. It's great to see. It says something about the culture in the group. We played well from the first minute until the last minute. It's great to give something back to our supporters that have been there all the time."

NYCFC is next in action on April 24 against Toronto at Citi Field.