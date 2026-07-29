Utility pole fire scorches 7 cars in Hackensack, N.J.

A utility pole and wires in Hackensack burst into flames, lighting several neighboring cars on fire in New Jersey.

Firefighters responded to the call at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Prospect Avenue and Berry Street. They had to wait to extinguish the fire due to an electrical hazard.

Photos show the utility pole fell on a car, bringing the power lines down with it.

A utility pole went up in flames after it fell in Hackensack, New Jersey. Hackensack Fire Department

The flames engulfed seven vehicles. Pictures showed the cars burning with heavy flames and smoke in the air.

Seven cars were engulfed in flames after a fire on a utility pole in New Jersey. Hackensack Fire Department

Once PSEG arrived and cut the power, firefighters were able to put the blaze out.

There were no injuries to crews or members of the public. The Hackensack Police Department is on scene collecting vehicle owners' information and providing pedestrian safety and traffic control.

Most PSEG customers had their power restored as of 9:15 a.m., according to the outage map.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it took place as New Jersey is recovering from serious storms that brought heavy flooding and widespread damage.