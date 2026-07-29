Flooding washes out roads, forces evacuations in New Jersey after powerful storms

Fast-moving floodwaters caused widespread damage and dozens of rescues across North Jersey on Tuesday.

In Hawthorne, rushing water carried branches and logs through Goffle Brook as it overflowed, which tore up the nearby road. Drivers said Goffle Road was already in rough condition, but now it is pretty much impassable.

Video from Tuesday showed the road completely submerged. Now, mud and debris cover the road, and the asphalt is cracked and broken into pieces.

In neighboring Woodland Park, first responders evacuated more than 60 people, including children and staff from two daycare centers. The town had to bring high-water rescue vehicles to usher 11 kids and staff at Kiddie University Daycare to safety.

The parking lot of Kiddie University Daycare was flooded with water Tuesday afternoon. CBS News New York

Residents inundated with floodwaters

Eric Papienuk said his family was out on their street all afternoon, clearing storm drains to prevent rainwater from flooding their home.

"When it came down, it got so heavy, so fast. Everything started backing up," he said.

Several other towns experienced flash flooding as rain pummeled the northern part of the state.

In Paterson, high water stalled out vehicles along Getty Avenue.

In Belleville, the storm brought down an energized power line, sparking a fire and creating a dangerous situation that PSEG quickly secured and got under control.

"Whole tree just came down"

The destructive storm also split and knocked over trees. In Midland Park, a family of three said they were sitting in their living room when a massive branch came crashing down.

A massive tree branch crashed into a Midland Park home during the storm. CBS News New York

It tore off part of the roof while damaging their deck, fence and two cars.

"All of a sudden the ground just shook, literally; we thought it was a hurricane, and all of a sudden the whole tree just came down," homeowner Williams Miesis said.

Neighbors ran out with chainsaws to help the family as they recovered from the shock.

As the state emerges from the storm, emergency officials are reminding everyone to stay away from downed wires and flooded streets.