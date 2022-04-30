Crews making progress in efforts to refloat historic USS Sullivans warship at Buffalo park

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There is progress in the effort to refloat a historic warship that was in danger in Buffalo.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park posted pictures showing the U.S.S. Sullivans appearing upright.

Other pictures show how crews have been able to keep the ship from sinking.

More than two weeks ago, the U.S.S. Sullivans began leaning to one side after it started taking on water.

The decommissioned warship is name in honor of the five Sullivan brothers who died in World War II.