NYC council member proposes two bills aimed at keeping used needles out of parks

NYC leaders stepping in to keep used needles out of parks

The pollution of syringes and needles in Bronx parks has been a reoccurring issue CBS News New York has been following for several months.

The battle continues as New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, of the 15th district, pushes for more to be done within the city's Syringe Exchange Program to keep the needles away from parks and schools.

"These programs are supposed to be needle exchange programs. But they're not exchanging. They're simply distributing. And as a result, what we're seeing is needles inundating every part of our community," Feliz said.

In hopes to combat the issue, Feliz said he has proposed two bills that would require the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to make slight changes to where the syringes could be distributed.

"One of them requiring that if you're a needle provider, mobile needle provider, you would have to allocate resources to pick up the needles that aren't brought back. The second bill will prohibit needle exchange providers from, providing needles 450 feet away from children's playground or public school," Feliz said.

When CBS News New York reached out to the city health department about the proposed bill, they said the department could not comment on pending legislation but that the city takes syringe litter very seriously.

"Our community is not a hazardous waste, disposable community"

Back in April of 2024, CBS News New York spoke to long-time South Bronx resident Carmen Santiago while an organization worked to clean up syringes at St. Mary's Park. Santiago shared she used to play at St. Mary's Park as a child.

She wants to see more done to restrict the needles in the community.

"Our park or our community is not a medical waste, hazardous waste, disposable community. Needles belong in a doctor's office under the guidance of professionals. I would say moving towards what we had in the '70s and '80s, inpatient programs that cures addiction. More to curing addiction instead of, 'Here's a needle kit. Go hide somewhere and shoot up,'" Santiago said.

According to the health department, in 2024, outreach and syringe litter teams collected more than 187,000 ground syringes and provided syringe disposal education more than 6,800 times.

But for Santiago and Feliz, that's not enough.

"Providing needles in front of places where children are generally, yeah, that's irresponsible. There's no other way to put it," Feliz said.

The first hearing for council member Feliz's bills is scheduled for Feb. 28.

