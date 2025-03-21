U.S.-Canada tariffs hurting New York's tourism industry, businesses say

The back-and-forth tariffs between Canada and the U.S., along with discussion of Canada becoming a 51st state, has many Canadians looking elsewhere when it comes to booking vacations.

Those in the tourism industry say the travel changes are hurting New York's bottom line.

Fewer Canadians traveling to New York

This new trend follows President Trump's tariff threats and talks of annexation between the U.S. and Canada. Fewer Canadians are spending their dollars traveling to New York.

Matt Levy, owner of Spread Love Tours, says it's been a rough start to 2025.

"Oh man, it's a mess. It's a hot mess," Levy said.

He's been in the business for more than 20 years and says our neighbors to the north aren't visiting like they used to.

"I've lost easily more than 60% of my industry from Canadian groups," Levy said. "In all honesty, if I were Canadian, I wouldn't want to come down here and spend money in this country."

Canadian tourism makes up 25% of Levy's business, and a large chunk of tourism spending for New York City. A new report from Tourism Economics projects a 15% drop in Canadian visitors to the U.S. this year - the largest drop for any foreign country.

That means less money for New York, which the U.S. Travel Association says is one of the top five most-visited states for Canadians, along with California, Texas, Florida and Nevada.

Canadians canceling trips to U.S

Al Qanun with Toronto-based Comfort Tours buses Canadians in and out of New York City. He says his company has lost 50% of its bookings, dating back to when Trump first started talking about making Canada the 51st state.

"That is when we had a complete, like screeching halt on all our bookings," Qanun said. "Unfortunately it completely has stopped and ... people are canceling as well."

Some Canadians still made it across the border. A high school group from Vancouver visiting Lower Manhattan said they were only here because the trip was already paid for.

"A lot of Canadians are very proud to be a part of Canada," student Lukas Williams said.

Will he come back to America?

"I don't know. I don't think so," Williams said.