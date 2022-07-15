Woman stabbed on board subway on Upper West Side
NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a stabbing on the Upper West Side.
It happened Thursday evening on board a southbound 2 train.
Police say the woman was stabbed in the stomach as the train pulled into the 72nd and Broadway station.
After the attack, she was rushed to a local hospital. She is expected to be OK.
The suspect took off.
It's unclear if the woman was targeted or if it was a random attack.
