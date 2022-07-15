Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman stabbed on board subway on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a stabbing on the Upper West Side.

It happened Thursday evening on board a southbound 2 train.

Police say the woman was stabbed in the stomach as the train pulled into the 72nd and Broadway station.

After the attack, she was rushed to a local hospital. She is expected to be OK.

The suspect took off.

It's unclear if the woman was targeted or if it was a random attack.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.