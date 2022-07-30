Estarling Cabral Martinez arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.
Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.
READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, Manhattan
Estarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.
He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.
Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
