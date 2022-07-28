NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted for two attempted rapes in New York City.

CBS2 reported on the first attack last week in Manhattan. Thursday, the NYPD said it's linked to a more recent attack in Brooklyn, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported.

According to police, surveillance cameras got crystal-clear shot of the man who allegedly attacked two women in less than a week.

The latest incident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens, where riders were unsettled by the situation.

"It's really scary as a woman riding the trains because there's either no one here or if there's people there, no one's gonna help you. People are just gonna kinda watch and mind their business," said Phoenix Johnson.

"I did see a little more police presence afterwards," said Magen Rodriguez. "But I think it's still not enough."

Police said the 20-year-old victim was walking when the suspect approached her from behind, touched her inappropriately and put his hand over her mouth. The woman fought back, yelled for help and the suspect got away.

"Violence against women is like really predominant and terrifying, but I don't know. All our tax dollars is going towards police in the subways and this is still happening," said Ace Ziabro.

The NYPD said the suspect is the same guy who tried to rape a 33-year-old woman on the Upper West Side just after midnight on July 20.

Police said the suspect was on a scooter and approached the victim from behind, then grabbed and dragged her to a secluded area where he touched her inappropriately before taking off.

"I don't know what's going on in the city. But I do find myself being a little more aware and conscious. So, I don't have my headphones on right now, for reasons," Rodriguez said.

Police said the two women were not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.