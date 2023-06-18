Watch CBS News
Police: Man suffers black eye, nasal fracture in Upper East Side attack; Hate Crimes Task Force investigating

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man was attacked on the Upper East Side on Monday.

It happened around 3 a.m. on First Avenue near East 81st Street.

Police say the suspect approached a 21-year-old man who was walking down the street and began repeatedly punching him in the head while making anti-sexual orientation remarks.

The suspect then ran off.

The victim suffered multiple facial injuries, including a black eye and a nasal bone fracture.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

