All Upper East Side buildings linked to Legionnaires' disease have cleaned cooling towers, officials say

All of the Upper East Side buildings with cooling towers that tested positive for Legionella bacteria have completed necessary cleaning, New York City health officials say.

On Friday, the health department released a list of 31 buildings where the bacteria was detected, and said 19 of them had already drained, cleaned and disinfected their cooling towers.

The health department said Sunday that the remaining 12 buildings confirmed they have completed cleaning and disinfecting their towers, as well.

Testing is ongoing

Health officials say although the buildings tested positive for Legionella bacteria, that does not mean they are the source of the Legionnaires' disease cluster that has sickened at least 56 people in the area since late June.

Additional testing is being conducted to determine the exact source or sources of the community cluster, officials say.

Officials are also waiting for test results from other buildings in the area. Over 180 cooling tower systems on the Upper East Side have been tested.

According to the health department, in this case, the disease likely being spread through water vapor from a cooling tower, and it is not being spread through any building's plumbing system. Health officials say it is safe for residents in the area to use their tap water and air conditioners.

About Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in mist containing Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water, health officials say. The disease cannot be spread from person to person.

Not everyone who is exposed to the bacteria will get sick, but those who are over the age of 50, smoke or vape, or are immunocompromised are at an increased risk.

The Legionnaires' disease cluster is contained to the 10128, 10028 and 10075 ZIP codes in the Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods. Anyone who lives or works in that area and experiences flu-like symptoms should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

The city health department said it is holding a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the cluster. It will be held on Zoom and can be accessed at on.nyc.gov/july13townhall.