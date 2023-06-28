University of Connecticut introduces mascot-in-training Jonathan XV, a 10-week-old Siberian Husky puppy

HARTFORD, Conn. -- UConn Nation is welcoming a new member to the pack.

The University of Connecticut's new mascot-in-training made his debut Wednesday at a Board of Trustees meeting.

There’s a new Husky on campus – welcome to UConn, Jonathan XV 💙 pic.twitter.com/UnKGKosWDh — UConn (@UConn) June 28, 2023

The 10-week-old Siberian Husky, named Jonathan XV, was born in Canada in April and was taken to his host family in Connecticut last week.

The 12-pound puppy will replace UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, as he eases into his mascot emeritus role this fall.