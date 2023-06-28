Watch CBS News
University of Connecticut introduces mascot-in-training Jonathan XV, a 10-week-old Siberian Husky puppy

By CBS New York Team

University of Connecticut welcomes new mascot-in-training
HARTFORD, Conn. -- UConn Nation is welcoming a new member to the pack.

The University of Connecticut's new mascot-in-training made his debut Wednesday at a Board of Trustees meeting.

The 10-week-old Siberian Husky, named Jonathan XV, was born in Canada in April and was taken to his host family in Connecticut last week.

The 12-pound puppy will replace UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, as he eases into his mascot emeritus role this fall.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

