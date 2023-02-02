New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reintroduces bill offering nationwide paid leave

NEW YORK -- Local officials are reintroducing a bill to offer paid leave to all employees in the Tri-State Area and across America.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement Wednesday afternoon to coincide with the 30-year anniversary of the Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.

"We're the only industrialized country without paid leave. It's a drag on our economy. It means that people cannot stay in their jobs when they have these life emergencies," she said. "We have paid the price of not having a national paid leave program."

The bill would update FMLA, allowing workers of all genders to take paid leave for any life event, including a sickness, caring for a loved one or a new child.