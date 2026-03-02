NYC protesters call for end of war with Iran before it has "catastrophic effects"

A protest against the war with Iran was held Monday night in New York City.

Dozen of protesters gathered in Manhattan's Columbus Circle and then marched through the streets, calling for an end to the conflict. They waved signs in the air and chanted for change before walking on Fifth Avenue through Midtown.

Protesters denounce "illegal" war that could have "catastrophic effects"

The group Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, or ANSWER, an American anti-war movement, organized the emergency protest to reject the war and call for peace. The protesters sharply criticized the war, calling it an unprovoked attack and illegal, with no clear end.

"We want to stop this war before it escalates any further, before it spreads out into the region and has catastrophic effects," protester Gabriela Silva said.

"Our family is against this war for many reasons. One, it's illegal. It's against the constitution. It was waged without American Congress' consent," Jon Scott added.

Many said they will continue to protest to put pressure on the Trump administration to end the war.

Iranian-Americans praise U.S. during weekend protest

Monday night's demonstration was in sharp contrast to one held Sunday in Manhattan, where hundreds of Iranian-Americans took to the streets to praise the U.S. and President Trump for killing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and 40 of his top officials.

Many on hand said the American intervention in the Middle East was justifiable action in response to, among other things, the killings of protesters in Iran earlier this year.

"We are honoring all the people that were murdered by the Ayatollah regime 50 days ago and also celebrating the death of the Ayatollah," Manhattan resident Fariborz Aghili said.