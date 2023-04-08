Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines will cut flights at Newark, LaGuardia airports

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

United Airlines will have 30 fewer flights out of Newark this summer
United Airlines will have 30 fewer flights out of Newark this summer 00:29

NEW YORK -- United Airlines will cut flights at New York area airports during the busy summer travel season.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, United will decrease daily flights from 438 to 408.

There will also be three fewer flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington-Dulles Airport.

READ MORE: FAA allows airlines to scale back service at Tri-State Area airports due to air traffic controller shortage

United says only 2% of customers will be impacted.

The Federal Aviation Administration is asking airlines to reduce their schedules because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.