United Airlines will cut flights at Newark, LaGuardia airports

NEW YORK -- United Airlines will cut flights at New York area airports during the busy summer travel season.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, United will decrease daily flights from 438 to 408.

There will also be three fewer flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington-Dulles Airport.

United says only 2% of customers will be impacted.

The Federal Aviation Administration is asking airlines to reduce their schedules because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.