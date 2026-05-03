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United flight landing at Newark Liberty Airport strikes light pole on New Jersey Turnpike, FAA says

By
Jeff Capellini
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Jeff Capellini has been digital producer at CBS New York for 20 years. He previously worked for The Associated Press and several newspapers.
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Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

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An investigation is underway after a United Airlines plane struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was coming in for a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Flight UA169, a Boeing 767 that originated in Venice, Italy, with 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board, landed safely just after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.

"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole. The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured. Our maintenance team is evaluating damage to the aircraft and we will investigate how this occurred," the airline said, in part, in a statement.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

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