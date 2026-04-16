Long Island man accused of trying to lure 11-year-old boy in Uniondale

A Nassau County man faces multiple charges are he allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old earlier this week.

Nelson Acevedo, 51, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $250,000 cash.

"A kid can't even go home safely"

The alleged attempted kidnapping happened just yards from Jordan Lopez's auto body shop and gas station on Chester Street in Uniondale.

"It is shocking. Think about it," Lopez said. "A kid can't even go home safely without an incident possibly happening."

Surveillance video from his shop shows a man walking across his lot around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping.

Additional footage shows the man continuing to walk down the street where, minutes later, police said he tried to kidnap the 11-year-old boy.

Acevedo allegedly called out to the boy saying "mommy, mommy," and "started to blow kisses at the victim" while showing him around $100 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.

When the boy tried to walk away, Acevedo then allegedly grabbed his wrist to try to prevent it, according to the complaint. The boy was able to escape.

"It's pretty scary to a parent"

Acevedo lives near the spot where the incident occurred, according to the complaint, and the incident happened just after a nearby school was being let out.

Witnesses said additional surveillance video shows the boy walking away after the attempted kidnapping and looking behind his back.

"Child reported it to his parents, parents called the police," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "It's pretty scary to a parent, when something like this happens, so we make sure we put the resources and doubling down now, as [we] get towards the end of the school season"

Lopez said when Acevedo returned to his station Wednesday to fill up a tank of gas, his brother called police. Surveillance video shows authorities approach Acevedo, speaking to him for about an hour, and then they arrest him.

"You can't have someone out on the street like that," Lopez said.