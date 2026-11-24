One child was killed and another was injured in a house fire in Union, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

It started some time after 5 p.m. at a home on Liberty Avenue between Carol Road and Eleanor Terrace.

According to Union police, a 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and another 4-year-old boy and an adult were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say resources were overwhelmed due to another fire earlier Tuesday that tore through a commercial building about two miles away on Stuyvesant Avenue, and they had to lean on multiple agencies to respond.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.