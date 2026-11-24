A large fire is ripping through a row of stores in Union, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are responding to the businesses along Stuyvesant Avenue, just north of Morris Avenue.

Chopper 2's Jim Smith said the fire quickly spread, burning through the roof.

A large fire engulfs a row of stores in Union, New Jersey, on Nov. 24, 2026. CBS News New York

Fire crews are seen surrounding the building, trying to get the massive flames under control.

Many other local streets have also been shut down for the fire department to bring equipment to the scene.

It is unclear if any of the businesses were open when the fire started. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.