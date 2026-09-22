Protests take place outside U.N. General Assembly, bringing several arrests

The United Nations General Assembly continued Tuesday in Manhattan, with President Trump speaking to the assembled delegates.

There were also protests in the area, as was expected.

Nearly two dozen people were taken into custody at 8:43 a.m., prior to Mr. Trump's arrival, during a demonstration at Second Avenue and 43rd Street. The demonstration was peaceful, and so were the arrests, the NYPD said.

The demonstrators sat down in the crosswalk and carried signs and chanted messages critical of the president. Police officers could be heard warning them they'd be subject to arrest if they remained in the roadway. They were eventually arrested and are expected to be issued summonses and released.

It wasn't the only protest Tuesday morning. While Mr. Trump was speaking, hundreds of Iranian Americans protested outside the U.N. to call on the international community to not only condemn the Iranian regime, but also to hold them accountable. Iranian Americans, former political prisoners, politicians and human rights activists attended the rally, saying they want to see the international community stand up and stand with the Iranian people against their leaders.

That protest came as Iran's delegation attended the U.N. General Assembly after nearly seven months of war with the United States.

"Support the Iranian people, and their organized opposition to overthrow this regime," said Majid Sadeghpour of the Organization of Iranian American Communities. "The Iranian people's fight to overthrow this regime needs America's recognition."

"Every year we come, but this is very important because of the rise of executions in Iran, and we are asking world leaders to stop talking to Iran or tolerating Iran one way or another. But also, war is not the answer," former political prisoner Shirin Nariman said.

That protest, too, was also peaceful and conducted amid a heavy NYPD presence. There were no arrests or incidents associated with that particular protest so far.

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch outlined the extensive security plan for the U.N. General Assembly.

Later this week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to be out in force when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to U.N. delegates. Jewish organizations are planning counter-protests.

Tisch said the NYPD is prepared for "multiple protests every day," adding, "As always, the NYPD will facilitate First Amendment activity. At the same time, there will be no tolerance for violence or destruction of property."

The U.N. General Assembly also brings with it street closures and Gridlock Alert Days.