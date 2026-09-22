Gridlock Alert continues during U.N. General Assembly in NYC

New York City continues to be under Gridlock Alert during the United Nations General Assembly in Midtown Manhattan.

The city's Department of Transportation announced the alert is in effect through Friday and takes place when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.

New Yorkers saw motorcades, sporadic closures and police holding traffic Monday. A CBS News New York crew clocked a trip along 57th Street at roughly 3 mph.

"NYC DOT traffic data shows that average motor vehicle speeds in Midtown during U.N. General Assembly week are historically their slowest of the year: less than four miles per hour, whereas Midtown traffic normally averages between four and six miles per hour," a news release stated.

CBS News New York

There are numerous street closures in effect until Saturday.

First Avenue will be closed from 41st to 48th streets

44th to 47th streets will be closed between First and Second avenues daily

Each day until about 9 p.m., 42nd Street will close from First to Second avenue, and the 42nd Street exit of the FDR will be blocked off

Vehicles requiring access to Tudor City can enter via 41st and 43rd streets

Commuters are encouraged to use the bike lane tunnel to bypass busy intersections around United Nations headquarters. They also advise using public transportation, including regional rail lines, the subway, bus system, ferries and walking.

Residents and visitors were not happy about the congestion.

"This is the worst traffic I have ever been in my life. This is worse than LA, Atlanta," said rapper Big Moochie Grape.

"Every year it's a crazy mess," said resident Barbara Wagner.

The next Gridlock Alert Days will happen in November.