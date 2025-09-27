1 dead in single-engine plane crash in Ulster County, New York, officials say

One person died in a small plane crash in Ulster County on Saturday, New York State Police say.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Kobelt/Wallkill Airport in the town of Shawangunk.

According to state police, a small single-engine airplane crashed while trying to take off from the airport. The plane then caught fire.

State police say the pilot was found dead at the scene.

No one else was on board the plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

State police say the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.