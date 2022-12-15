UJA-Federation of New York encourages everyone to "Shine a Light" and stand up to antisemitic hate

NEW YORK -- Chanukah, the Jewish festival of lights, starts this Sunday.

It's a time to celebrate miracles and light up the darkness, but this year, it's also time to shine a light on the recent rise of antisemitic incidents around the Tri-State Area.

The latest statistics from the NYPD, released last week, show the city experienced a 125% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes just last month. That's just a fraction of what's going on in our local communities.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of New York, joined CBS2 to discuss his organization's new campaign to stand up to hate, "Shine a Light."

For more information on the campaign, visit shinealighton.com, and for information on events around the country, click here.