Hundreds march in NYC in support of liberating Iran. Here's what they say about the U.S. and Israel.

Hundreds marched along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, calling for the liberation of Iran while standing in solidarity with its people.

Officials report at least 1,200 war-related deaths in Iran, more than 300 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel, along with at least 10,000 buildings, including residential and medical structures, damaged. So far, seven U.S. servicemembers have died. The latest casualty was announced on Sunday.

"March for Liberation" draws hundreds to NYC

Those rallying in Manhattan chanted their support for President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their joint attacks on Iran, which in the early phases killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Many of the demonstrators who want to see a liberated Iran lauded President Trump and Israel during the march on March 8, 2026. CBS News New York

Merzhad Goharian said she used the so-called "March for Liberation" as way to stand in solidarity with her sister, and extended family still in Iran. She said she hasn't been in touch with them due to the blackout following coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes that started at the end of February.

"I love them, I love my country, and I love all of the people in Iran," said Goharian, who lives in Union City, New Jersey.

Zahra Jlayar of New Rochelle said she was thinking of all the people who have died so far during the conflict.

"Your hero is our hero, and that is what we are standing for today here," Jlayar said.

As threats of more attacks continue, some who marched on Sunday said they feel conflicted over seeing war ravage their homeland, but added after 47 years of suffering, it's the only way towards the home they know and love.

"The whole world is quiet and saying nothing, so I am grateful for the state of Israel and America for stepping up for the people of Iran," said Orli Shahkoohi of the Long Island town of Great Neck.

"I'm proud of Iranian people for stepping up," Michael Shahkoohi added.

"We're gonna build Iran from zero again"

Signs were held up with pictures of exiled Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the last shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

"I want Reza shah as a transition leader. That's not what I want, that's what the people in Iran want," Goharian said.

For some demonstrators, the war with Iran means they're closer than ever to going back to their home country for the first time in several years.

"We're gonna build Iran from zero again. There are a lot of successful Persian-American that are willing to go there and try to invest money and try to build it up again," Jlayar said.