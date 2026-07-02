Long Island native playing with U.S. men in World Cup is making his hometown proud

From Long Island to the World Cup, 23-year-old Joe Scally is making his hometown proud playing with the U.S. men's national team.

It holds a special meaning for the Lake Grove community as they watch one of their own.

"We got a soccer star"

Fans and friends have been packing Napper Tandy's Irish Pub for watch parties.

"It's such a great thing to have one of our local Sachem [Central School District] kids playing for the United States," pub co-owner Donie Stapleton said.

He said Scally's dad once worked at the pub and called out the day Scally was born.

"He's like, 'I'm not going to be there for New Year's Eve.' He said, 'I think my child is going to be born before the new year,'" Stapleton said. "And we got a soccer star."

Joe Scally plays the ball during the World Cup match between Türkiye and USA on June 25, 2026. Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"He was at another level"

Frank Schmidt began coaching Scally at age 11, saying he had star power from a young age.

"He was at another level," he said.

Schmidt, a Hall of Fame varsity soccer coach at Sachem for more than three decades, coached countless players.

"Kids dream of this ... and this kid made it," he said.

Scally didn't play for Sachem North because he had already turned pro, signing with the Major League Soccer club New York City FC.

"Second American player to sign professionally at age 15," Schmidt said.

"It's like a surreal moment"

Scally made the World Cup roster in 2022 as the youngest player on the squad, but Schmidt says he never forgets who he is or where he came from.

"He's such a solid human being," Schmidt said.

Scally invited Schmidt to a World Cup send-off match in June and gave him his match jersey.

Joe Scally gave his former coach Frank Schmidt his match jersey after a World Cup send-off match in June 2026. CBS News New York

"It was a moment I'll never forget," Schmidt said.

It was an emotional moment for Schmidt, and a meaningful one for Scally.

"He was my first coach. He coached with my mom, so he means a lot to me," Scally said.

Sachem Superintendent Patti Trombetta said in a statement:

"Joe Scally has always represented the very best of Sachem, both on and off the field. He comes from an outstanding family, is an exceptional young man, and has never forgotten where he came from. As a school community, we couldn't be more proud to see one of our own representing not only Sachem, but our entire country on the world's biggest stage with the United States Men's National Team. Joe's journey from our classrooms to the World Cup is truly remarkable, and it serves as an inspiration to our current students that dreams can become reality through hard work, humility and perseverance. We wish Joe and all of his teammates continued success as they move forward in the World Cup, and we'll be cheering them on every step of the way."

Scally has made many people proud, but none more than his family.

"Growing up, he always thought about, of course, playing in the World Cup. He would always watch the games," brother Drew Scally said. "And the fact that he's there now, it's like a surreal moment. We're enjoying every minute of it."

