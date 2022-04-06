Watch CBS News

Tyler Rios pleads guilty in 2021 death of ex-girlfriend Yasemin Uyar

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Tyler Rios pleads guilty in death of Yasemin Uyar last July 00:35

RAHWAY, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to charges he killed his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped their 2-year-old son.

Tyler Rios, 27, was arrested last July in Tennessee following an AMBER Alert and a manhunt that lasted two days.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains after police say he was found with his son and the body of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.

The boy was not harmed.

The Union County prosecutor's office says Rios faces a 30-year prison sentence.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 8:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.