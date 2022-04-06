Tyler Rios pleads guilty in 2021 death of ex-girlfriend Yasemin Uyar
RAHWAY, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to charges he killed his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped their 2-year-old son.
Tyler Rios, 27, was arrested last July in Tennessee following an AMBER Alert and a manhunt that lasted two days.
He was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains after police say he was found with his son and the body of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.
The boy was not harmed.
The Union County prosecutor's office says Rios faces a 30-year prison sentence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.