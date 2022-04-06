Tyler Rios pleads guilty in 2021 death of ex-girlfriend Yasemin Uyar

Tyler Rios pleads guilty in death of Yasemin Uyar last July

RAHWAY, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to charges he killed his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped their 2-year-old son.

Tyler Rios, 27, was arrested last July in Tennessee following an AMBER Alert and a manhunt that lasted two days.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains after police say he was found with his son and the body of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.

The boy was not harmed.

The Union County prosecutor's office says Rios faces a 30-year prison sentence.