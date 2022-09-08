Transit Workers Union recognizes employees who risked their lives in wake of 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK -- Just days before we mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11, there was a special honor for transit workers.

The union representing transit workers recognized the 3,000 employees who risked their lives that day and in the days that followed to keep our city moving and safe.

TWU Local 100 also presented nine medals to people who have suffered 9/11-related illnesses.

The had of the union also used the moment to demand transit workers be represented in the National September 11th Memorial and Museum, calling the lack of recognition a "disgrace."

"They don't even have a vest in there," TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said. "We are going to put a campaign forward, and we are going to get in that museum because we deserve to be in that museum."

In a statement, the September 11th Memorial and Museum said in part, "We have a couple of donations from the MTA in our collection, and the Transport Workers Union is included in the list of unions involved in the recovery efforts at Ground Zero."