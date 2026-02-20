2 arrested after teen falls into NYC's Queensboro Bridge shaft as part of TikTok challenge, police say

Two teens were arrested in connection with the incident where a 16-year-old fell 50 feet into a shaft of the Queensboro Bridge in New York City.

The rescue happened just before 9 p.m. Monday when first responders were called to the bridge for a report of a person down a shaft. Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to pull the teenager out just before 11 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police sources said the boy was trying to perform a TikTok challenge.

He told officers he was with his friends, but they left him after he fell. No one else was on the scene when responders arrived.

Police said on Friday that a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested. The 14-year-old was charged with trespassing and reckless endangerment. The other was charged with trespassing.

The 16-year-old boy's father previously told CBS News New York over the phone that his son seems to be OK. He suffered some head injuries and is medicated, but his condition improved, he said.

There's no word yet on whether that teen will face charges.