Watch CBS News
Crime

Two 17-year-olds wounded in Harlem shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 teens shot overnight in Harlem
2 teens shot overnight in Harlem 00:17

NEW YORK - Two 17-year-olds were shot overnight in Harlem

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on St. Nicholas Avenue near 116th Street. 

Police said two 17-year-olds were hit -- one in the leg, and the other in the hip.

Four people were taken into custody for questioning. 

Both victims were listed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 6:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.