Two 17-year-olds wounded in Harlem shooting

NEW YORK - Two 17-year-olds were shot overnight in Harlem.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on St. Nicholas Avenue near 116th Street.

Police said two 17-year-olds were hit -- one in the leg, and the other in the hip.

Four people were taken into custody for questioning.

Both victims were listed in stable condition.

